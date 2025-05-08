Juventus is reportedly keen on securing the services of Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, but indications suggest that such a transfer may not come to fruition.

The Bianconeri currently have several talented players in their ranks and are eager to maximise the contributions of their existing squad. Nonetheless, the club recognises the ongoing need for improvement and intends to strengthen its team by acquiring high-calibre players.

Tonali Tops Juventus’ Transfer Wishlist

Among the names featured on Juventus’ summer transfer shortlist, few stand out more than Tonali. Since his return from a betting suspension, there has been a marked determination from the club to bring the midfielder to Turin. Juventus have shown a strong desire to sign Tonali, underscoring their belief in his potential contribution to their squad.

Tonali has proven to be a pivotal figure at Newcastle United, where he played a significant role in helping the Premier League side secure a trophy this season. This triumph marked the club’s first major honour in at least seventy years, further enhancing Tonali’s reputation as a valuable asset.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Financial Realities May Block the Move

Newcastle United, known for its robust financial position, is under no pressure to sell the Italian midfielder. This reality poses a significant challenge for Juventus, which would be required to allocate considerable resources to make the transfer a reality. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the total cost of the move, including transfer fees, salaries, and additional charges, could reach as high as 150 million euros.

Even though we are the biggest club in Italian football, we cannot afford to pay all that money to sign Tonali this summer. This sentiment reflects the financial prudence the club must exercise, despite its stature and ambitions.

In light of these financial constraints, it appears unlikely that Juventus will be able to finalise a deal for Tonali during the current transfer window.