Juventus needs 30m euros to sign their Bundesliga target

Juventus remains in the running for Manuel Akanji, who could leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of this season.

The Swiss defender has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and his contract at the German side runs out in 2023, meaning he needs to sign a new one soon enough.

The defender doesn’t appear keen to extend his stay with BVB and that will force them to sell him at the earliest opportunity they get.

Several clubs will battle Juve for his signature, and this has given the Germans confidence to set an ambitious asking price for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they are demanding for 30m euros to release him, even though he has just over a year left on his current deal.

Juve FC Says

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci constantly getting injured, we need new names in defence from the next transfer window.

These new players will ensure the veterans can leave the game or the club without their impact being felt so badly.

Akanji looks decent, and he has enough experience on his side to start strongly if he makes the move to Juve.

But we might need a huge discount on his transfer fee to add him to our current squad.