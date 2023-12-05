Juventus remains active in the transfer market, actively seeking a new winger and aiming to secure one during the January transfer window.

During the summer, the Bianconeri aimed to bolster their squad by pursuing Domenico Berardi, but unfortunately, they were unable to finalise the transfer before the window closed.

Having navigated through the first half of the season with their existing options, they are now considering changes in January.

According to reports from Football Italia, the Bianconeri are eager to acquire a winger and have narrowed down their choices to two players. The report suggests that they maintain a strong interest in Berardi while also expressing a desire to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

United is reportedly keen to offload Sancho, potentially making it easier for Juventus to secure a loan deal for the Englishman next month.

However, Berardi’s potential move remains complex as Sassuolo is demanding a substantial fee before agreeing to release him.

Juve FC Says

Either of these two wingers will do a good job for us and we just need to decide on which to sign.

If Sassuolo insists on a huge fee for Berardi, then we can turn our attention to Sancho and do our best to add him to our squad.

But he may struggle to fit into our team because the Englishman has hardly held a wing-back role in his career.