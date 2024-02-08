Wojciech Szczesny is among the Juventus players whose contracts are nearing expiration. The Bianconeri’s primary goalkeeper has consistently demonstrated his reliability, notably salvaging the team from a potential setback during their recent fixture against Inter Milan. His remarkable saves played a pivotal role in mitigating the extent of the defeat, thereby maintaining a respectable scoreline for Juventus.

Szczesny is keen on extending his stay at the club beyond his current contract, which is set to conclude in 2025. Despite receiving interest from Saudi Arabia last summer, the Polish goalkeeper has expressed his desire to remain with Juventus.

While Juventus has successfully renewed contracts for several key players, reports from Tuttomercatoweb suggest that they may not be able to offer Szczesny a salary commensurate with his current earnings of 6.5 million euros per season. Consequently, Szczesny may need to consider accepting a pay cut in order to secure a new deal with the club. Juventus intends to communicate this proposition to Szczesny and anticipates his acceptance of a revised contract with a reduced salary.

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczesny is one of our most important players, and he has made some saves this season, which has kept us in the Serie A title race.

Hopefully, his eagerness to stay will make the negotiation with him over a new contract not to last long.