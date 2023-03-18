Juventus needs at least 50m euros to get Benfica man

Juventus is one of the clubs targeting Benfica defender Antonio Silva as the black and whites seek to keep improving their squad.

With Leonardo Bonucci beginning to have physical troubles, the black and whites probably need new defenders when the term finishes.

Silva has been superb since he broke into the Benfica first team and several top European clubs want to add him to their squad.

This means for Juve to win the race for his signature, the black and whites must be prepared to pay a lot of money.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed how much it will cost them to get Benfica to talk.

It claims the Portuguese side will not consider an offer that is less than 50m euros.

Juve FC Says

Silva has been a fine player and continues to develop well at Benfica, so he is one of the finest players we can add to our group.

At 19, the defender has so much potential and it would be great if we become his first top European side and get him on a long-term contract.

But we are struggling financially, which could hinder our efforts to seal the deal.