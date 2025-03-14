Juventus remain keen on signing David Hancko after making a strong effort to bring him to the club in January. However, despite their determination, they were unable to reach an agreement with Feyenoord, forcing them to postpone their pursuit of the defender until the summer transfer window.

The Bianconeri have been working hard to ensure a successful first season under Thiago Motta, but the campaign has been far from ideal. While they managed to strengthen their squad in certain areas, they were unable to secure all their preferred signings, with Hancko being one of the key targets they missed out on.

The Slovakian defender is reportedly eager to make the switch to the Allianz Stadium, but for now, he must wait until the end of the season before any potential move materialises. Juventus, in the meantime, have already begun planning for their summer transfer window, identifying key reinforcements to bolster their squad. However, signing Hancko will require more than just financial resources.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus must first secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League before they can make a formal approach for Hancko. Their primary focus at this stage of the season is to finish in the top four of Serie A, which would guarantee their place in Europe’s elite club competition next season. Without Champions League football, Juventus may struggle to convince Hancko to join, particularly with interest from Atletico Madrid, who are also monitoring his situation.

Hancko has established himself as one of the most reliable defenders in European football, and his addition would significantly strengthen Juventus’ backline. However, to fund such a signing, the club will need the financial boost that Champions League participation provides. The revenue generated from European competition will be crucial in allowing them to compete with other top clubs in the race for Hancko’s signature.

As the season progresses, Juventus will be fully focused on securing a top-four finish, knowing that their summer transfer plans—particularly their pursuit of Hancko—could hinge on whether they achieve that objective.