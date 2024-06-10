Juventus is pushing towards sustainable progress as a club, doing all it can to keep its costs low.

As one of Europe’s biggest clubs, some of its players are on huge salaries negotiated by the former board.

The Bianconeri have not achieved significant success since they last won the league in 2020.

Yet, they have signed several players and paid them substantial salaries, and the club is now struggling to keep up with these payments.

Several players have not justified their high salaries, and the club is stuck with others on big pay who need to make sacrifices as well.

One player in this category is Dusan Vlahovic, who has just finished his best season in their colours.

The men in black and white do not want to lose the Serbian striker, but he would be eligible to earn 12 million euros per season from next term, and Juve cannot afford to pay him that much.

The Bianconeri now need him to make some sacrifices, and TuttoJuve claims Cristiano Giuntoli is working on a new deal to lower the salary of the former Fiorentina man.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic did well last season and ideally should earn the money he agreed on with the club.

However, this is a tough period for us as a team, and we expect him to understand and make some sacrifices.