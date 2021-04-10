Juventus needs €100m profit by June to keep their finances in order

When a financial crisis strikes, the bigger teams and spenders suffer the most and that has been the case for Juventus in the last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the spending power of Andrea Pirlo’s side and they even reported financial losses in the first half of the season.

Il Corriere di Torino via Football Italia is now reporting that they would need to make €100m by the end of June if they want to stay financially okay.

This would be a tough ask considering that they lost €113m in the first half of the campaign and much of the reasons for that loss is still around.

With the pandemic still affecting their sources of revenue, one way for them to make money would be to sell players.

Yet the report adds that they have rejected an approach from Manchester United for Dejan Kulusevski.

They signed him for €44m from Atalanta in the summer and his first campaign hasn’t been as good as expected.

Nevertheless, the club still has hopes that he would come good and they want to keep him.

Paulo Dybala is another player that has been linked with a move away, but the attacker and Juve are focused on finishing this campaign first.