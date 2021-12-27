Juventus needs help from all involved parties to sign Ligue 1 ace

Mauro Icardi needs to make a sacrifice if he wants to leave PSG and move to Juventus.

The former Inter Milan striker has been on the radar of the Bianconeri for some time now as he struggles to be the first choice at the French club.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are the three main forwards in Paris, and Icardi has had to settle for a role on the bench in most matches.

He could become a relevant player if he moves to Juve, as the Bianconeri needs a guaranteed goal-scorer.

However, they are also struggling for funds and might not sign him.

Tuttomercatoweb says for Juve to sign him, Icardi has to reduce his current 10m euros per season salary.

Also, PSG would need to agree to a six-month loan deal before he can make the move.

Juve FC Says

Icardi could solve our current goal-scoring problems, but the money needed to sign him is an issue.

Juve has to avoid spending too much on a player that would spend just the second half of this season with us, and that is why we need to be careful in talks to sign Icardi.

If we can keep Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa fit enough, we could get the goals we need from them in the second half of this season.