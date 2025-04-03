Juventus managed to stop leaking goals in their most recent game against Genoa, securing a 1-0 win and keeping a clean sheet. This victory marked Igor Tudor’s first match in charge of the club, and while the win was important, even Tudor would recognise that Genoa are an easier opponent for Juventus to face.

With the season drawing to a close, the Bianconeri know they need to accumulate more wins between now and the end of the campaign to finish strongly and secure a top-four finish. Despite the struggles of their attackers, who have found it difficult to score goals consistently, Juventus will be expected to get the necessary results. In their last match, the team could only find the back of the net once, which highlights the ongoing concerns in attack.

However, simply scoring more goals is not enough. To secure their place in the top four, Juventus will need to keep their defence solid and continue keeping clean sheets. While their attackers work to regain form and start converting more chances, the defensive unit must remain at the highest level to ensure they can stay competitive in the race for the Champions League spots.

The men in black and white understand that they cannot win matches if they continue conceding goals, especially now that their attack is misfiring. Tudor’s task is clear: ensure the defence remains tight and organised, even if the wins are narrow. A strong defensive foundation will give them the best chance of picking up vital points, even when their strikers are struggling to score.

If Juventus continue to concede goals in matches, as they did in the 4-0 thrashing at home to Atalanta and the humbling 3-0 loss away to Fiorentina, they risk dropping more points than they earn. In a tight race for the top four, every point counts, and a defensive collapse could cost them dearly. Therefore, keeping things tight at the back is paramount for the team’s chances of finishing the season on a high note.