Juventus needs more than €40m to sign Torino star

Juventus has been in the running for Torino defender, Gleison Bremer as the Brazilian continues to impress at the Turin side.

He has been one of the finest defenders in Italy in this campaign, and it has earned him a new deal at the club.

But that will not stop him from moving on in the summer and they have sent an asking price for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he could leave them for 40m euros at the end of this season.

That fee seems reasonable, and it is one that Juventus should easily pay, but the report claims they are not the only club looking to sign him.

Even if they can pay his transfer value, it says Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and Bayern Munich also have an interest in him.

These clubs could also meet Torino’s asking price and probably pay more.

It would now come down to Il Toro and the defender deciding which of the club he would join.

Juve FC Says

Torino doesn’t like selling their talented players to Juventus even though the Bianconeri often allow their stars to join their neighbours.

However, sometimes a player’s will prevails in terms of a transfer and we just need to convince the defender about the move.

If we can get the 24-year-old interested in a move to the Allianz Stadium, he could force his club to do a deal with us.