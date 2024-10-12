Milan Skriniar during the Ligue 1 football match Paris Saint-Germain PSG VS Toulouse TFC on May 12, 2024 at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. Photo by Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM

Juventus is aiming to sign Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window as a replacement for Gleison Bremer.

Skriniar is not getting regular playing time at PSG and has expressed frustration over the lack of opportunities.

The defender is considered one of the top players in Europe and enjoyed a successful stint in Serie A during his time with Inter Milan.

Returning to the league should be straightforward for him, given his experience, and Juve is keen to make the move happen.

The Bianconeri can only pursue Skriniar on a short-term loan until the end of the season, but they are unable to cover his full €9 million salary.

To make the deal work, PSG would need to contribute a significant portion of his wages, which is where Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s involvement comes in.

According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri would require the PSG president’s support to secure favourable terms for the transfer.

With Juventus recently rejoining the ECA, they hope Al-Khelaifi can facilitate their efforts to sign Skriniar.

Juve FC Says

Skriniar will make our team more robust, and the defender will also want to be a member of our squad.

However, we have to sign him under the right financial conditions and not spend too much.