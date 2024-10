The Bianconeri have shown defensive resilience, and their forwards are in reasonable form, yet somehow, they consistently fall short of converting solid play into winning results. Under Thiago Motta, Juventus’s squad puts in significant effort during games, but this hard work hasn’t been enough to secure wins, leaving supporters wanting more than just a steady accumulation of single points.

Massimo Pavan, a respected journalist who watched the game, recognises that Juve’s struggle to assert dominance over Parma will likely draw criticism. According to Pavan, the criticisms are, in many ways, deserved. Juventus has found itself battling teams they were once expected to beat comfortably, and fans are understandably frustrated by these close encounters. To address this, Pavan suggested that Juve must reintroduce humility and intensity to their game, emphasising the need to fight for every ball on the pitch to demonstrate a serious commitment to winning.

As he stated, according to Tuttojuve, “Let’s get ready to receive a lot of criticism, some of it deserved! Juventus must return to being humble and fighting for every ball. With Parma, they only did it in part. There is a bit of disappointment, but there are also values in this team, we all know what is needed.”

Pavan’s insights resonate with the broader sentiment surrounding Juventus’s current campaign. Despite possessing a talented roster and a skilled coaching team, the lack of a fighting spirit in certain matches has kept the team from reaching its full potential. If Juventus wants to capitalise on their strong foundation and end this season with success, they will need to bring hunger and grit to every game—qualities that will not only improve results but also regain the trust of its fans.