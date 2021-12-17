Juventus needs to beat two European giants to sign Bundesliga star

Denis Zakaria is one of the more coveted soon-to-be free agents in Europe, and clubs are queuing up to sign him.

Juventus’ poor form in midfield this season has attracted them to him as they look to improve that position.

Although he is in the last year of his current deal and has refused to sign a new one at Borussia Monchengladbach, he is still getting regular playing minutes.

The Germans appear to have given up on keeping him and that is an encouragement to Juve.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports they are not the only club that likes the player.

Liverpool and Barcelona also have him on their wishlist and they will compete with the Bianconeri for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria would be a great signing for Juve and can still join them as a free agent.

However, his next move will probably come down to which suitor offers him the most money.

Liverpool looks financially healthy, but Barca is similarly struggling with their finances and the Spanish club shouldn’t be able to sign a player ahead of Juve.

Zakaria might also have a competition he prefers to play in and if it is Serie A, Juve is in luck.