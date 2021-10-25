Juventus needs to get funds ready as their transfer target could leave in January

Italian agent, Giocondo Martorelli, says he could see Dusan Vlahovic leaving Fiorentina in the January transfer window, considering that he has refused to sign a new deal with La Viola.

The Serbian striker is on the radar of Juventus, and Martorelli might be telling the Bianconeri to get ready for when he goes on sale as he tells Tuttomercatoweb about a January sale.

He said: “It is a viable hypothesis. Probably Commisso in the face of the player’s desire not to renew can not fail to evaluate an early sale that if it were to occur I do not think it would take place in Italy. In June, however, everything could be possible.”

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the last transfer window, Juve knows they need to get a new goalscorer.

They could get that from their current options, but Alvaro Morata isn’t lethal enough, and Paulo Dybala is struggling with his fitness.

Vlahovic’s performance in Serie A shows that the Serbian is an ideal goalscorer for Juve.

There is a lot of competition for his signature and Rocco Commisso doesn’t enjoy selling his best players to Juventus.

This could see Juve miss out on signing him unless they are prepared to outbid his other suitors.

Considering how the Bianconeri have struggled to sign players outright recently, it is hard to be optimistic about their chances of signing Vlahovic in the next transfer window if he goes on sale.