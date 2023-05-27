Juventus needs to land Giuntoli before their summer plans take shape

As the current season draws to a close, Juventus is facing a busy and challenging summer ahead, particularly due to the absence of a sporting director.

The club has postponed contract negotiations with some players until a new director is appointed, and their focus seems to be fixed on securing the services of Cristiano Giuntoli from Napoli.

Giuntoli, known for his exceptional skills in the field, is highly regarded in the industry. He recently played a pivotal role in Napoli’s triumph in the league and their impressive performance in the Champions League.

Juventus firmly believes that Giuntoli would be a crucial asset in their summer rebuilding efforts and has successfully convinced him to join their ranks in Turin.

However, for this transition to occur, Giuntoli must be granted permission to depart Napoli, where he currently has one more season remaining on his contract.

According to Tuttojuve Juventus has not yet made concrete plans for the upcoming campaign, as they are eagerly awaiting Giuntoli’s arrival to spearhead the rebuilding process.

Juve FC Says