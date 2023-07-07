Juventus needs to make sales before they can add Atletico Madrid star

Nahuel Molina remains a significant transfer target for Juventus, as the club recognises his ability and reliability as a full-back.

Juventus has held interest in Molina since his time at Udinese, and the player has continued to impress during his tenure at Atletico Madrid.

Both Juventus and Molina are eager for the transfer to materialise. However, the process may not be straightforward for the Bianconeri.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Molina is considered a serious target for Juventus. However, the club needs to offload some of their current players before they can successfully add him to their squad in the current transfer window.

Juventus is actively working on the sale of several players. If they manage to generate sufficient funds through these sales, they will then be able to present a substantial bid for Molina’s services.

Juve FC Says

We expect Molina to cost a lot of money because Atletico do not need to sell the defender in this transfer window.

They will only consider a sale if the price is right and we must work hard to make funds available to complete this transfer as soon as possible.

Cristiano Giuntoli is just settling into his new environment, but we believe he already has a list of players he thinks will do well at the club.