Juventus remains interested in signing Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson as they look to bolster their squad.

The Bianconeri have plans to reinvigorate their team at the end of this season, and they want Gudmundsson to be part of the new group.

The Iceland international is one of the best performers for the Grifoni, who are performing well in Serie A.

Genoa is aware he could leave at the end of this term and is prepared to sell as long as their asking price is met.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims Juventus will struggle to add him to their squad unless they offload some of their players.

The report suggests that Juventus is now looking to sell either Federico Chiesa or Matias Soule to fund a move for Gudmundsson.

Chiesa’s contract expires at the end of next season, and Soule might struggle to get game time at the Allianz Stadium next term, even though he had a brilliant season on loan at Frosinone this year.

Juve FC Says

Apart from needing money to complete this transfer, if we sign Gudmundsson, Chiesa and Soule might struggle for game time depending on how the new signing performs or the manager’s preferred system.