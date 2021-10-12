Juventus needs to offer 10m euros per season to sign Pogba

Tuttomercatoweb maintains that Juventus is still very much in the race to sign Paul Pogba as a free agent at the end of this season.

However, they face increasing competition to make him their player again after his earlier stint at the club.

The Bianconeri are now looking to offer him a deal worth 10m euros per season to see off competition for his signature.

However, the report says some of his other suitors would offer him more to land him, including his present club Manchester United.

Considering that Juve has been struggling financially in the last year, the Bianconeri might have to offload some of their current players to have that much money in wages to offer.

Yet it could prove too low to convince him to join them with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG also linked with a move for him.

The Spaniards could offer him a huge salary and because money talks, Juve could be set to lose out in the race for him.

If they can raise more money and increase their offer for him, they would stand a better chance of making him their player again.

Pogba has just helped France to win the Nations League in Italy and has also made a fine start to this season with Manchester United.