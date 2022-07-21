Juventus remains interested in a move for Leandro Paredes, and the Argentinian could be on the move in this transfer window.

Juve has been busy in this transfer window, and they have already bolstered their midfield with a move for Paul Pogba.

Denis Zakaria also joined them in the January transfer window, and their midfield should be stronger than it was in the last campaign.

However, they want more bodies in there, and Paredes is the man Max Allegri wants to work with.

The Bianconeri manager has told the club to sign him, and they are working on the transfer, but they need to offload some deadwood to accommodate him.

A report on Tutto Sport claims they have to kick Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey out of the club before he arrives.

Both players are surplus to requirements and have not travelled with the squad to the USA.

Juve hopes they can find a solution to their future before the season begins.

Juve FC Says

Arthur and Ramsey are two of the worst decisions we have made recently, and now we have to live with it.

The Bianconeri have been getting bad performances from them almost every time, and it makes no sense to keep them on the team.

If we don’t find a new home for them, we might have to force them to train with the under-23s.