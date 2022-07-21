Juventus remains interested in a move for Leandro Paredes, and the Argentinian could be on the move in this transfer window.
Juve has been busy in this transfer window, and they have already bolstered their midfield with a move for Paul Pogba.
Denis Zakaria also joined them in the January transfer window, and their midfield should be stronger than it was in the last campaign.
However, they want more bodies in there, and Paredes is the man Max Allegri wants to work with.
The Bianconeri manager has told the club to sign him, and they are working on the transfer, but they need to offload some deadwood to accommodate him.
A report on Tutto Sport claims they have to kick Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey out of the club before he arrives.
Both players are surplus to requirements and have not travelled with the squad to the USA.
Juve hopes they can find a solution to their future before the season begins.
Juve FC Says
Arthur and Ramsey are two of the worst decisions we have made recently, and now we have to live with it.
The Bianconeri have been getting bad performances from them almost every time, and it makes no sense to keep them on the team.
If we don’t find a new home for them, we might have to force them to train with the under-23s.
2 Comments
from a business point of view, Arthur was a great move. Yes, because we paid 12M+ back then 30 year old Pjanic for him. Now we can sell him for no less than 30M due to his age. Let’s do the math. We paid 38M for Pjanic + 12M for Arthur = 50M for Arthur. You might think “but that’s a a lot for Artjur!”. Actually it’s not that simple. 1. We had Pjanic at his best for a few seasons. Once he declined we got him off the books and brought in a young player that has value. In other words, if we sell Arthur for 40M, it will be 10M different only. If we would have stuck with Pjanic, we would have lost him for nothing in the end. Loosing 38M vs 10M is great business. + we balanced the books when it was badly needed. If something pisses off UEFA, it means you are doing the right thing!
Juve management is a BUNCH of idiots year come, year go, same SHIT and it will continue again this season, trust me