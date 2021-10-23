Juventus needs to outbid Premier League giants to land Swiss midfielder

Denis Zakaria is one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the moment as he approaches the end of his current deal.

The Switzerland international is a target of Juventus as they continue to look for a way to sort out their midfield.

The Bianconeri will, however, have to see off competition from a great European rival to sign him.

Calciomercato reports that Manchester City has become very keen on signing him and the Citizens could speed up his arrival in the January transfer window to beat Juve and his other suitors to his signature.

Juve FC says

The Bianconeri have a much-publicised midfield problem and has to sign the best players to solve that problem.

We have also struggled financially recently and it could deny us the chance to sign players who other clubs also want.

Regardless, Zakaria is one player we cannot miss out on, considering that Aaron Ramsey will probably never be the player we want him to be.

If the Borussia Monchengladbach man is available for transfer in January, Juve has to compete to sign him even if it means offering one of the likes of Ramsey and Weston McKennie to them for his signature.

Zakaria is just 24 and would offer Juve up to six more years of outstanding service if we can get him through the door.