Juventus needs to sell before buying, these are the players that could be sacrificed

Juventus might need to add some new players to their team when the transfer window reopens as they continue to find a way to return to the top of the league.

This season presents them with the chance to win a 10th consecutive league title, but it hasn’t started well.

The club is being rebuilt under the management of Andrea Pirlo this season, and the midfielder will need time to get his players playing how he wants.

He has also identified some players that he would love to add to his team, Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato says that he will need to sell some players before new ones can be brought in.

They list some players who would possibly leave the club next month and they include Sami Khedira who looks likely to join Everton in the Premier League.

Federico Bernardeschi might also leave them as he is wanted by Barcelona and Lyon.

Teenage stars, Gianluca Frabotta and Manolo Portanova are also expected to leave the club next month, albeit on loan deals.

The Bianconeri is also considering the sale of Paulo Dybala, Aaron Ramsey, and Adrien Rabiot, but those players can stay beyond next month with the club considering next summer as the best time to sell them off.