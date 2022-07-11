Juventus has long been interested in a move for PSG midfielder, Leandro Paredes, and they could finally close in on him in this transfer window.

The Parisians have just named a new manager, Christophe Galtier, and they want to rebuild their team under him.

He has placed a few players on the transfer list hoping to sell them and buying replacements.

A report on Football Italia claims Paredes is one of them, and the midfielder will now look to find a new home where he would be relevant.

This gives Juve a chance to finally get their man, but that is very unlikely now, with the Bianconeri having too many midfielders.

The same report insists they have to offload some before Paredes can join their squad.

The likes of Arthur and Adrien Rabiot are top earners in the squad and have been made available for transfers.

Juve FC Says

Paredes is a fine midfielder, and he is probably much better than some of our current options.

We need him to bring some fresh air to the team, and combining him with Paul Pogba could be a very important partnership.

Hopefully, we can offload our deadwood and make the deal happen.