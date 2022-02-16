Juventus needs to sell this midfielder to sign Zaniolo

Juventus is interested in a move for Nicolo Zaniolo, but it would be tricky to sign the AS Roma attacker.

Adding him to the current Bianconeri lineup would make it an interesting one for the club’s fans.

Juve is now looking to get him in Max Allegri’s squad and they have placed him on their transfer wishlist.

Football Italia claims the Bianconeri will have to pay a price to get their man when this campaign ends.

It claims Juve might have to cash in on Weston McKennie to raise the funds needed to get the Azzurri star.

McKennie had struggled for form at the start of this season, but he has since become a key player for the club.

However, the arrival of Denis Zakaria means the Bianconeri can afford to lose him and still not miss the former Schalke 04 man.

Juve FC Says

It cost money to sign a top talent like Zaniolo and when you don’t have the resources, you need to find a way to get it.

McKennie has been one of our key players in this campaign and the American will still do a good job for us if he remains on our books.

However, Zaniolo is a player we cannot miss out on and selling McKennie to fund his transfer is not such a bad idea.