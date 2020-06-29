Juventus negotiating for Ferran Torres

Juventus are reportedly in negotiations with Valencia for young winger Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old has been one of the most exciting prospects in La Liga this season, attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to ESPN journalist Fernando Palomo, Juventus are also seriously interested in the youngster and are already in negotiations with the player.

Other reports in the Spanish press also suggest that Juve have a serious interest in Torres which follows on from reports last year that the Bianconeri were scouting him.