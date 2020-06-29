All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus negotiating for Ferran Torres

June 29, 2020

Juventus are reportedly in negotiations with Valencia for young winger Ferran Torres.

The 20-year-old has been one of the most exciting prospects in La Liga this season, attracting interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

According to ESPN journalist Fernando Palomo, Juventus are also seriously interested in the youngster and are already in negotiations with the player.

Other reports in the Spanish press also suggest that Juve have a serious interest in Torres which follows on from reports last year that the Bianconeri were scouting him.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Andrea Pirlo will be Juve U23 coach

June 29, 2020
Genoa v Juventus

Genoa v Juventus Match Preview and Scouting

June 29, 2020

OFFICIAL: Miralem Pjanic joins Barcelona

June 29, 2020