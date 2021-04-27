Juventus negotiating the release of fringe player out on loan

Juventus is negotiating the sale of Mattia De Sciglio with Lyon, according to L’Equipe via Calciomercato.

The full-back has been on loan at the French side for this campaign and has enjoyed more game time.

Lyon is battling for the Ligue 1 title alongside at least three other teams and De Sciglio has been instrumental in keeping them in top form.

He had struggled for games at Juve and was told he could leave when Andrea Pirlo became the club’s manager in the summer.

There is likely still no space for him in the current squad if he returns and he has decided to continue enjoying life in France instead.

The report says both clubs have already resumed talks over his permanent transfer with the Frenchmen hoping that they can get their man if they pay just 3m euros.

That wouldn’t be too much money, but earning that fee and saving themselves from paying the wages of another player who isn’t in Pirlo’s plan should be considered a win for Juve.

De Sciglio has made 26 league appearances for Lyon in this campaign.

If he leaves, the club would hope that is the start of a good summer clear out with the likes of Douglas Costa also expected to leave when he returns from his current loan spell at Bayern Munich.