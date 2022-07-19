Juventus believes Leandro Paredes is the midfielder they need to direct their team from the middle and they have been working to add him to their squad.

The Argentinian currently plays for PSG, who are prepared to sell him under the right conditions.

They have some of the best players in the world on their team and they are now being managed by a new coach.

He will gladly sell Paredes, so it is up to Juventus to come up with an offer that satisfies the Ligue 1 champions.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that both clubs have discussed a move for him, however, the talks have hit a roadblock.

This is because the Frenchmen will not accept a player exchange as a part of Juve’s offer and the Bianconeri cannot pay 30m euros for his signature in a cash-only deal.

Juve FC Says

Paredes would be a wonderful addition to our squad and PSG knows the quality he possesses.

They will not want to lose him cheaply, especially because they have the resources to keep him.

If we seriously need him, we have to be prepared to spend some good money to take him back to Serie A.

If that doesn’t happen, we might be forced to wait for him until next summer.