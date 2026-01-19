Juventus have no plans to keep Filip Kostic at the club beyond the current campaign, so he’s now expected to leave the club as a free agent.

The Serbian has been on the club’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 after being named the MVP of the Europa League.

The winger had a fruitful first campaign in Italian football, hitting double figures in the assist charts, but his performances declined the following campaign.

Following Max Allegri’s departure, Kostic became redundant, as Thiago Motta considered him inapt to his tactical ideas. Therefore, he spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Fenerbahce before rejoining Juventus for the Club World Cup last summer.

Juve ready to part ways with Kostic

This season, the 33-year-old was sporadically used by Igor Tudor, but he enjoyed a brief revival following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

In fact, the Serbian international scored the first goal of the Italian manager’s reign in Turin, breaking the deadlock in Cremona.

Filip Kostic (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

However, the player’s role diminished once more, especially with the team leaning towards a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Therefore, Calciomercato.it insists that Juventus have already made up their mind regarding Kostic, deciding against renewing his contract.

Filip Kostic set for new career chapter after Juventus decision

The veteran’s current deal will expire at the end of the season, so he’s now set to become a free agent in the summer. He will also be able to negotiate with other clubs and even sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a summer move.

This would arguably be a sensible decision on the management’s part, as Kostic’s best years are now behind him. Moreover, the club has other options on the left flank, including Andrea Cambiaso and Juan Cabal, who are younger and more suited to Spalletti’s system.

Kostic isn’t the only Serbian star who is expected to leave Turin this summer, as his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic is also running on an expiring contract, with no signs of a renewal on the horizon.