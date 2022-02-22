Juventus new signing expected to step up against Villarreal

Dusan Vlahovic joined Juventus as the game-changing attacker that they needed after a slow start to this season.

They had been struggling to find the back of the net consistently before now and he was doing exactly that at Fiorentina.

His move to Juve will cost the club almost 100m euros and it should be worth it if he continues scoring consistently.

The Serbian had a dream debut after scoring, but his goals have not been in much supply since then.

He has just a goal in four matches so far and Football Italia says he is under pressure ahead of Juventus’ Champions League game against Villarreal.

The Bianconeri have exited the competition at the round-of-16 stage in each of the last two seasons.

Lyon and FC Porto have been victorious against them even though the Bianconeri had Cristiano Ronaldo on their books.

Vlahovic is expected to score the goals to help the club improve on that record.

All eyes would be on him to perform, even though Max Allegri says there is no such thing as pressure on him.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of the most important signings in Juve’s recent history and we expect him to make a name for himself.

The likes of Mario Mandzukic and Ronaldo, who were at the club before him impressed in the Champions League.

The game against Villarreal offers him a chance to have a great start in the competition.