Juventus head coach Igor Tudor will be able to rely on his newest signing, Jonathan David, in two different positions.

After seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille, the Canadian joined the Serie A giants on a free transfer, penning a contract until June 2030.

During his time in France, the 25-year-old established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1. He is also the all-time leading goal-scorer with the Canadian national team.

And yet, David isn’t exactly a conventional centre-forward, but a versatile attacker who combines traits of a classic No.9 and a second striker.

How will Jonathan David fit into Juventus formation?

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Brooklyn native will be able to interpret two positions in Igor Tudor’s playing system, largely depending on the identity of his teammates.

Based on Juve’s current squad, David would lead the line in the 3-4-2-1 formation, supported by Kenan Yildiz and Teun Koopmeiners.

Nevertheless, new additions are expected to join the ranks, whether it’s familiar faces like Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao who played for Juventus on loan last season, or the likes of Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho.

Hence, the source would expect David to drop to a slightly deeper role to accommodate another striker, especially if this turns out to be Osimhen.

David can cover multiple roles on the pitch

A section of the fanbase has already been dreaming about a formidable attacking trio, pitting David alongside Yildiz and Osimhen, with the latter spearheading the charge.

However, this debate remains slightly premature, as sealing an agreement with Napoli for the Nigerian bomber remains a complicated task given the great rivalry between the two clubs, and Aurelio De Laurentiis’s high asking price.

As for David, he has already presented himself with a serious and determined expression on his face upon his arrival, so the supporters will be keen to see him in action, regardless of his role on the pitch.