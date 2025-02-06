After relying solely on Dusan Vlahovic in the first half of the season, Juventus strengthened its attack with the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani. This addition gives the Bianconeri more attacking options, which should make Thiago Motta’s job easier in the second half of the campaign.

Motta has endured a challenging start to life in the Juventus dugout, but many believe the team will improve with the right reinforcements. Now, all eyes are on him to maximize the squad’s potential. One key question remains: Will he play both Vlahovic and Kolo Muani together?

In the latter stages of their match against Empoli, both strikers were on the pitch, with Muani shifting to the left wing in a three-man attack. However, Juve already has wide players who fit well into their system, such as Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceição, making it difficult to accommodate two centre-forwards regularly.

Yet, with Arkadiusz Milik still sidelined, Muani’s promising form in his first two appearances makes him difficult to drop. At the same time, Vlahovic remains Juve’s top scorer this season and deserves consistent game time when fit.

With that in mind, here are three potential formations that could allow both strikers to play together.

1 – 4-4-2: A Classic Approach

One of football’s most famous formations, the 4-4-2 could provide a simple yet effective solution. In this setup:

Vlahovic and Muani play as a strike partnership.

Midfield four: Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram, and Manuel Locatelli form a solid core.

Francisco Conceição plays on the right flank, while Muani drifts wide to the left at times.

This system ensures both strikers stay central while allowing Muani to exploit the left-wing space when needed.

2 – 4-3-3: Maintaining the Status Quo

This formation aligns closely with Juventus’ current system and mirrors the second half against Empoli:

Muani plays on the left, Vlahovic leads the attack, and a right-winger (Conceição, Yildiz, or Chiesa) completes the front three.

Midfield three offers balance, ensuring defensive stability and creativity.

This approach keeps Juve’s existing structure intact while integrating both strikers.

3 – 3-5-2: A Two-Striker Setup

A 3-5-2 formation could maximise both players’ strengths:

Muani and Vlahovic start up front, working in tandem.

One striker drops deeper when needed, with Vlahovic possibly playing with his back to goal while Muani exploits space with his movement.

The system provides defensive solidity with three centre-backs and wingbacks supporting attacks.

This shape allows both attackers to share central responsibilities while keeping Juve’s midfield strong.

Final Thoughts

Each formation offers different tactical benefits depending on the opponent. If Juve wants more width and fluidity, 4-3-3 makes sense. If balance and compactness are the priorities, 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 could be more effective.