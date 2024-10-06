Juventus are interested in acquiring the services of Lille striker Jonathan David but have some prestigious company in the race.

The 24-year-old has cemented himself as one of the finest marksmen in Ligue 1 over the past few years. This season, he has already contributed with eight goals and two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions.

Moreover, he has already scored 29 goals for the senior Canadian national team, thus equalling the nation’s all-time record.

But while Lille were hoping to either keep his services on the long run or sell him for a major profit, they appear set to lose David for free once his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the Bianconceri are embroiled in a four-horse race for the player’s signature.

Their arch-rivals Inter are looking to anticipate the competition by securing an agreement with his entourage in the coming months.

The Nerazzurri did likewise last January when they signed pre-agreement contracts with Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi who eventually arrived in the summer.

The source also reveals that the Lille striker has an option in the Premier League, as Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the situation.

Finally, the source names Barcelona as the fourth suitor. Therefore, snapping up the Canadian won’t be an easy task for the Bianconeri.