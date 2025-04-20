Juventus might stand a chance at landing Sandro Tonali this summer, as Newcastle United are equally interested in an unsettled Bianconero.

The Serie A giants have apparently identified the former Brescia and Milan star as their main target to enhance their middle of the park, as Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz haven’t been able to raise the quality of the department, at least in their first campaign in Turin.

However, prising the 24-year-old away from St. James Park won’t be an easy task, especially on the back of a solid campaign.

Tonali has been instrumental in midfield, forming a brilliant trio alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. Despite Newcastle’s heavy loss to Aston Villa on Saturday, they remain in line to seal a spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Hence, Newcastle won’t have the urge to sell any of their prized assets, but Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) believes the Magpies are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, which could open the door to an exchange deal.

The Serbian striker could be on his way in the summer, as his contract will expire in June 2026, and the two parties haven’t been able to make significant progress in their negotiations.

Therefore, the Juventus management could be keen to offload the 25-year-old this summer, and Newcastle could be one of his main options, especially if the Premier League club ends up cashing in on Alexander Isak.

Therefore, a swap deal between the two clubs is reportedly brewing. Juventus would surely have to spend extra cash to balance the equation, as Tonali’s current market valuation is significantly higher than Vlahovic’s.

The two clubs have already done business in January, with Lloyd Kelly joining the Bianconeri on loan with an obligation to buy for circa 20 million euros.

Douglas Luiz had also been suggested as a possible makeweight for Tonali, as Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the struggling Brazilian midfielder.