Lois Openda has struggled to make a significant impact since joining Juventus on an initial loan from RB Leipzig during the summer. The Belgian attacker arrived with a strong reputation, having been a highly sought-after player at his former club, and Juventus believed they were acquiring one of Europe’s most promising forwards.

Openda’s Struggles and Expectations

The Bianconeri had hoped that Openda, alongside Jonathan David, would reduce their reliance on Dusan Vlahovic once the Serbian striker departs. However, Vlahovic has outperformed both newcomers this season, leaving Openda yet to establish himself as a key contributor to Juventus’ attack. The club is eager for the attacker to improve his performances and provide the attacking options they anticipated when signing him.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Openda is among the players Juventus are keen to see flourish under new manager Luciano Spalletti. The Italian coach is expected to assess the attacker in the coming weeks before determining his role and future within the squad. Spalletti’s experience with fast and dynamic forwards at Napoli suggests that he has the tools to help Openda reach his potential.

Spalletti’s Potential Impact

Spalletti’s arrival offers a fresh opportunity for Openda to regain form and confidence. The manager is known for his ability to utilise pacey attackers effectively, often adjusting positions and tactics to maximise their strengths. For Juventus, improving Openda’s contribution will be important as they aim to boost their attacking options and achieve better results under the new leadership.

The Belgian’s progress under Spalletti could be crucial for the team’s overall performance, and the club will be watching closely to see whether he can adapt to the new system and start delivering consistently. If Openda responds positively, he could become an important asset for Juventus in the remainder of the season, complementing the other forwards and providing variety in attack.