Juventus Next Gen coach says Iling-Junior “already reached top level”

This season, the sudden rise of Samuel Iling-Junior has been one of the most pleasant stories of the campaign thus far.

In 2020, Juventus signed the English teenager who was a part of Chelsea’s youth system. After spending two years with the Bianconeri’s U19 squad, he earned a promotion to the Next Gen (U23) last summer, allowing him to play against professionals in Serie C.

Nonetheless, the 19-year-old managed to go even further. Amidst an injury crisis, Max Allegri resorted to the winger, giving him his debut with the senior team.

The teenager made an instant impact on his maiden Champions League outing, creating two goals for his teammates in the 3-4 defeat against Benfica. A few days later, he provided the assist for Nicolò Fagioli’s winner in Lecce.

Therefore, Juventus Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla believes that Iling-Junior has already reached top level, and is ready for prime time.

“Samuel was in the Primavera last year, but even in the first outings of the season, he didn’t struggle to make the leap to the professional ranks,” says the former Atalanta Primavera coach in an interview with Tuttosport via ilBianconero.

“He has quality and physique, but above all he has already reached top level. He can have an impact right away in my opinion. Nobody expected it.

“The decision to promote him to the first team was made by Allegri in order to give him minutes, and we were very happy for him.

“He grew up in this group. His technical qualities are evident, but he’s also a very humble kid.”