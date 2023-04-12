Samuel Iling-Junior
Juventus Next Gen come short in Coppa Italia Serie C final

April 12, 2023 - 10:30 am

Last night, Juventus Next Gen were hoping to secure their first Coppa Italia Serie C trophy, but they just couldn’t overcome the last hurdle.

After losing 1-2 against Vicenza in the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri lost the second leg as well, this time in a 3-2 result. Therefore, the Biancorossi lifted the trophy after emerging victorious 5-3 on aggregate.

Massimo Brambilla’s side featured three youngsters who have already earned permanent promotions to Max Allegri’s first team. They are Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

But while the Argentine produced a fine performance – marked by a lovely assist for Nikola Sekulov’s opener – the other two weren’t at their best level, at least according to IlBianconerowho handed them low grades in its player ratings.

While the first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Old Lady, the hosts equalized early in the second half.

Although Juventus captain Fabrizio Poli restored the Bianconeri’s lead, Vicenza scored two goals to overturn the result, while Iling-Junior wasted a spot kick, which proved to be the fatal blow for the visitors.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Juventus Next Gen (3-4-2-1) : Daffara 6; Riccio 5, Poli  6.5 (Yildiz 6.5), Huijsen 6; Barbieri 5.5 (Compagnon 6), Barrenechea 5 (Besaggio N/A), Sersanti 6, Iling-Junior 5; Soulé 6.5, Sekulov 7 (Pecorino 5.5), Da Graca 5 (Cerri 6)

