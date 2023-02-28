Juventus Next Gen defender attracting the attention of numerous clubs

Juventus Next Gen defender Diego Stramaccioni is attracting the attention of several Italian clubs and could leave the youth side in the summer.

The 22-year-old joined the club in 2020 and has gradually developed into one of its finest young talents.

The Bianconeri now consider him a player to watch, but clubs outside are circling and could poach the former Italy U20 player.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals he had interest from Brescia in the January transfer window, but the deal never materialised.

More clubs will watch him in the Coppa Italia Serie C final and his performance in the matches could see a club move for him in the summer.

Juve FC Says

It is something to be proud of when other clubs are monitoring our young players and it also shows why the Next Gen team is essential.

Stramaccioni will struggle to play in the current Bianconeri side and deserves to get a new home to continue his development at 22.

It remains to be seen if any suitor can land him permanently or if it would be for a season-long loan deal.

The club will make that decision when this season finishes.