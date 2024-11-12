Juventus Next Gen have reportedly reached an agreement with Massimo Brambilla who will return to the club as a replacement for his successor Paolo Montero.

The 51-year-old started his managerial career at Atalanta, helping the club forge a flurry of exciting young talents from the U17 and U19 teams. He was then appointed at Juventus Next Gen in the summer of 2022, while Montero simultaneously took over the club’s Primavera ranks.

Last summer, Brambilla parted ways with the Bianconeri who decided to promote Montero from the U19 to the Next Gen squad. However, the young squad has been enduring a torrid campaign thus far, only mustering seven points from the first 14 rounds of Serie C. They currently sit 19th in the Group C standings, only ahead of Taranto who were slapped with a point deduction.

So despite his status as a club legend, Montero is on the cusp of getting sacked, as the situation has become intolerable. Juventus Next Gen has been providing the first team with top talents, the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Kenan Yildiz and Nicolo Savona, so relegation to Serie D would be a massive blow to the entire project.

According to JuventusNews24, the management has already reached an accord with Brambilla who is set to kickstart a second tenure at Vinovo. The source is expecting an official announcement over the next few hours.

Brambilla started the campaign in charge of fellow Serie C side Foggia, but was relieved from his duties only seven matches into the campaign following a slow start. The Vimercate native also had an underwhelming start with Juventus Next Gen last term, but managed to steer the team back to the play-off zone by the end of the campaign.

Therefore, the Bianconeri hierarchy will be hoping for a similar outcome this season.