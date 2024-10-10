Juventus startler Livano Comenencia could be set to receive his first call-up to the senior squad after the international break.

The Breda native is a youth product of PSV Eindhoven who joined the Bianconeri’s Next Gen ranks in the summer of 2023.

Since last season, the 20-year-old has been one of the most exciting talents among the club’s youth ranks.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus coach Thiago Motta is leaning towards handing Comenencia his maiden first-team call-up for the clash against Lazio.

The Bianconeri will host the Biancocelesti at the Allianz Stadium on October 19th.

The youngster can play almost anywhere on the right lane, from full-back, to wingback and even as an advanced winger.

Therefore, he could fill the gap on the right flank caused by the absence of the suspended Francisco Conceicao and the injured Nico Gonzalez. Even Timothy Weah remains doubtful for the contest.

As the source explains, Comenencia is currently on international duty with his country of origin, Curacao, as he’ll take part in two CONCACAF Nations League contests before returning to Turin.

This was an interesting choice on the player’s part given he was born and raised in the Netherlands, and has already represented the Dutch national team across several youth levels from the Under-15 to the Under-20.