With the likes of Nicolò Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, Matias Soulè and Samuel Iling-Junior all becoming members of the first team, the Juventus Next Gen project is surely paying dividends.

The Bianconeri became the first Italian club to launch an U23 side, allowing their youngsters to compete in Serie C against professional footballers.

In the future, we can expect more starlets to earn promotions to the senior squad, and one of them could be Gabriele Mulazzi.

The 19-year-old essentially plays as a right-back with a license to go forward. As a native of Turin, he’s been one of the clubs youth products from a tender age.

According to ilBianconero, Mulazzi is currently running on an expiring contract, but Juventus will offer him a new four-year deal with an option for a fifth season.

The Italian has been gradually rising through the club’s ranks. Last season, he was one of the most impressive members of the Primavera squad during the UEFA Youth League run. The team was eventually eliminated by Benfica in the Semi-final.

This season, Mulazzi earned a promotion to Juventus Next Gen, and has thus far made 11 Serie C appearances for Massimo Brambilla’s side. He also contributed with two assists in his two outings in Coppa Serie C.