Juventus Next Gen youngster Nicolo Savona will reportedly be part of Thiago Motta’s pre-season preparations.

The Italo-Brazilian manager has arrived at Continassa today to usher in a new era for the club.

The Bianconeri will be set for a pivotal pre-season camp, as the squad will be introduced to the coach’s new methods, which are drastically different from his predecessor Max Allegri

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, Savona should join the pre-season camp to bolster the depth in the fullback department.

This will be a golden opportunity for the 21-year-old to prove his worth to Motta who has a knack for giving chances to deserving young players.

The Aosta native started his career at Juventus, and only spent the 2020/21 campaign away while on loan at Spal.

As Di Natale explains, Savona cemented himself as one of the best performers in the Next Gen squad last season.

The Italy U20 international is originally a right-back. But he’s also capable of playing as a centre-back in a three-man defense.

Therefore, he could serve as Danilo’s backup until the club manages to sign a new right-back.

The Bianconeri are expected to part ways with Mattia De Sciglio, while Man City’s Yan Couto has been mentioned as a transfer target for the Serie A giants over the past few days.