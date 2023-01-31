While no major changes are expected to occur within the senior squad, Juventus Next Gen are experiencing a more eventful deadline day, with some of the team’s youngsters linked with departures.

According to JuventusNews24, Emanuele Zuelli is set to complete a loan transfer to Pisa until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a youth product of Chievo Verona who signed for the Bianconeri in 2021 following the expulsion of his original club from the league.

This season, he has made 12 appearances in Serie C for Massimo Brambilla’s side, contributing in an assist.

This will be an important leap in quality for the youngster who will be able to gain vital experience while featuring for the Serie B club – similarly to Nicolò Fagioli and Filippo Ranocchia last season, who played for Cremonese and Vicenza respectively.

The Nerazzurri currently sit eighth in the Serie B standings, thus pushing for a Serie A promotion through the playoffs.

Zuelli mostly features as a central midfielder, but he also served as a left winger occasionally in previous campaigns.

Juve FC say

Seeing our youngsters earning the attention of Serie A and Serie B clubs alike has become customary, Let’s hope that Zuelli flourishes in the second tier and earns himself a reputation in the process.