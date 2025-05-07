Juventus have undergone a turbulent period, with three different managers overseeing the team in the past twelve months as Igor Tudor attempts to stabilise their campaign. The final season of Max Allegri’s three-year tenure marked the end of an unsuccessful era, prompting the club to appoint Thiago Motta during the summer in a bid to rejuvenate the squad and reset their footballing philosophy.

Motta, a former midfielder with a progressive approach to the game, was supported in the transfer market, with Juventus bringing in several new players and offloading others to shape a squad that suited his tactical vision. Despite these efforts, his tenure came to an abrupt end in March. By that time, Juventus had been eliminated from all cup competitions and were in danger of finishing outside the top four in the league, a scenario that would have serious consequences for a club of their stature.

While there were clear changes in the style of play, aligning with the club’s desire for a more modern and attacking brand of football, the results on the pitch remained underwhelming. This left the hierarchy dissatisfied and led to another managerial change, with Tudor stepping in to take charge until the end of the season.

There is ongoing speculation that Tudor will not remain in the position beyond the current campaign. Juventus now face a critical decision in the upcoming summer, one that could define their trajectory for years to come. Constant managerial upheaval has already disrupted continuity and progress, and failure to resolve the matter could have far-reaching consequences. The notion that continued instability may even result in relegation, while extreme, underscores the seriousness of the situation.

The club must determine whether to retain Tudor or appoint a new head coach, but whichever path they choose, the next manager must be given the time and support necessary to build a cohesive and competitive team. A three-year commitment would allow for a proper evaluation of their vision and capabilities, rather than resorting to reactionary dismissals after a single disappointing season. Juventus require stability and long-term planning if they are to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite.