Juventus next match encounters more risk of postponement as Napoli manager tests positive for covid-19

Juventus and Napoli’s preparation for their match this week has encountered even more covid problems.

Both clubs have been dealing with players returning positive results for the infectious disease and being forced to self-isolate before the game.

The latest individual to test positive is the Partenopei manager, Luciano Spalletti, the club has announced.

In a tweet, they reported: “After today’s COVID-19 tests were processed, it emerged that Luciano Spalletti is positive. The coach is asymptomatic and will self-isolate in accordance with protocol.”

This would come as a significant blow to Juve’s opponents and it remains unclear if they will have enough players to field for the match.

They have already lost some stars to AFCON and would now have to wait and see which players are covid negative before the fixture.

Juve FC Says

Spalletti’s absence from the game should hand Juve an advantage, but more positive cases in Napoli’s camp could force the game to be postponed.

This is not the best way to start the year, but everyone should be concerned about the health implication of the disease.

Hopefully, the visitors have enough players to play the game, but Juve will also pray they don’t encounter more covid cases themselves before the fixture.

If we can secure all three points from the match, it would give our players a lot of confidence ahead of the other fixtures in January, which includes games against Roma and Inter Milan, in the Super Cup.