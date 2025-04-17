After enjoying a meteoric rise to prominence at the start of the season, Nicolo Savona now finds himself on the periphery, as he’s no longer considered an important member of the Juventus squad.

The 22-year-old is a right-back who developed his game at the club’s youth academy from a tender age. In the last two campaigns, he became a regular feature with the Juventus Next Gen, and was promoted to the first team last summer after managing to impress Thiago Motta and his technical staff during pre-season.

Despite his unsung status, the Italian was given a prominent role at the start of the season. Motta even decided to drop club captain Danilo to make room for the up-and-comer who repaid the manager’s trust with a series of impressive displays.

However, Savona’s momentum was hindered by a few injury problems, while Tudor’s arrival signalled the end of his time as a starter at Juventus.

With the Croatian now in charge, the right-back only earned 15 minutes in three Serie A contests, as it appears that the new manager either doesn’t rate him, or simply finds him inapt to his 3-4-2-1 tactical system.

Tudor is playing with three defenders at the back, while preferring to field wingbacks who can cause havoc in the final third with their pace and trickery, the likes of Nico Gonzalez and Weston McKennie.

Therefore, Savona has been the odd man out in the new regime, so La Gazzetta dello Sport expects him to become the latest Juventus youth product to be sacrificed on the market.

Although Tudor’s permanence isn’t certain, the hierarchy could still place the right-back on the transfer list. After all, they have already sold more promising youngsters, the likes of Dean Huijsen and Matias Soulè.

Savona has a contract with Juventus valid until June 2029. This season, he made 24 appearances in Serie A, scoring twice and providing one assist in the process.