Juventus are closing in on an agreement with Nice for the transfer of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Bianconeri have identified the 24-year-old as their ideal candidate to pair up with Gleison Bremer at the back.

The Serie A giants have already reached an accord with the player’s representatives over personal terms. He would sign a five-year contract with a salary of 2 million euros per season.

Therefore, the Old Lady must only find a solution with the Ligue 1 club to put the deal over the line.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus have made significant progress on this front in recent hours.

While Nice were initially against a loan move, they now appear to be open to this solution

Hence, the Italians would pay a hefty loan fee (between 7 and 10 million euros) in a deal that includes an obligation to buy.

The total cost of the operation should reach circa 35 million euros, which is lower than Nice’s original asking price of 40 million.

But as Della Valle explains, Juventus must first conclude a sale to fund Todibo’s move. The most likely candidate to finance the operation is Dean Huijsen.

The Spain U21 international has been left out in Turin as his exit appears inevitable. The 19-year-old is holding out for a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but he also has suitors in the Bundesliga.

The teenager’s asking price is around 25 million euros following his impressive loan spell at Roma during the second half of the previous campaign.