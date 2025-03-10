Juventus coach Thiago Motta should be able to count on Nicolo Savona for next weekend’s clash against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri are still suffering the shockwaves of Sunday night’s devastating hammering at the hands of Atalanta. Motta’s men conceded four goals in front of their disgruntled supporters who couldn’t bear to watch until the final whistle. The result could have been more disastrous if it hadn’t been for Michele Di Gregorio and his astonishing saves.

Needless to say, the manager will be looking to ring the changes ahead of next weekend’s showdown against Fiorentina. Moise Kean, Nicolo Fagioli and company will be looking to pile misery on the sorry Old Lady, backed by their raucous home supporters who despise Juventus more than other club in the world.

So while it remains to be seen how much Motta would be able to tweak in his lineup, at least he’ll be able to rely on Savona who is expected to return from injury.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the young right-back will make his return from injury next weekend, but it remains unclear if he’ll get the nod from the start or not.

The 21-year-old has been Motta’s first choice on the right side since the start of the season. In his absence, the versatile Timothy Weah has been acting as an emergency solution, while new signing Alberto Costa is being slowly introduced to the fold, only making second-half cameos.

But while Savona’s return appears certain, it remains to be seen if there will be additional boosts on the injury front. Douglas Luiz, Jonas Rouhi and Francisco Conceicao have also missed last night’s clash. The Portuguese’s absence was particularly felt, with Nico Gonzalez and Kenan Yildiz offering very little on the wings.