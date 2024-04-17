Juventus appears to have shifted their focus away from Nicolo Zaniolo as they pursue other transfer targets.

The Bianconeri were impressed by the attacker during his time at AS Roma, and many anticipated that Juventus would be his next destination.

However, Zaniolo opted to join Galatasaray in the Turkish top flight, subsequently spending this season on loan at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

While there’s a possibility that he may return to Turkey in the summer, offering Juventus a chance to acquire him, the Bianconeri have redirected their attention elsewhere.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Zaniolo is no longer part of Juventus’s transfer plans. The club has a shortlist of several other targets, with Zaniolo no longer being considered a priority.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is no longer a consistently good performer and he has not developed to meet expectations, so we do not have to add him to our group.

There are other players we can sign to instantly improve the group in Turin and we need to focus on them instead of Zaniolo who may not fit in.