Juventus no longer looking at signing rival’s forward this summer

Juventus are no longer interested in pursuing a deal to sign Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma this summer.

The Italian has proved to be amongst the most exciting wingers in Italian football in recent seasons, despite his numerous injury setbacks.

We had been linked with a move to sign him from the Giallorossi this summer, as we have also been linked in previous windows, but TuttoJuve now claims that both his attitude and asking price have put them off of such a deal.

While he would be an exciting addition to our ranks, I can’t help but feel like we have enough players in our squad who are juggling injuries, and we need to be looking at players who have a better record of staying fit. Our squad was hurt this term and the previous one by a number of key injuries, and the idea of signing Zaniolo rings huge alarm bells for me.

Federico Bernadeschi is expected to leave this summer as a free agent after we failed to tie him down to a new contract, and he will likely need to be replaced, but I agree that we should be looking elsewhere.

Does Zaniolo possess enough ability to overlook his injury record?

Patrick