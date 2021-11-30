Juventus not alone as probe also looking at Spurs transfer

Italian police are investigating the transfer of Cristian Romero to Tottenham Hotspur from Atalanta as part of the probe that is looking into Juventus’s financial records.

The Old Lady are being threatened with the possibility of relegation (again) and of being stripped of a league title should their findings find us to have been unlawful.

Sanctions could well fall on Atalanta also however, although I don’t believe they are being threatened with the same force that we are, with Romero’s transfers being looked into.

We signed the defender from Genoa for a reported £22 Million before allowing him to leave on loan for the next two seasons, before selling him for a lowly £13.5 Million, with him then being sent out to Fabio Paratici’s Spurs on loan with an option to buy. Tottenham will have to pay a whopping £47 Million (according to the DailyMail), although it remains unclear if that fee includes a loan fee which will have already been paid.

The common denominator between the deals is Paratici, who could well become the centre of this investigation due to his former role in Turin as well as his new role in England, although none of the clubs will escape punishment should the findings decide that he was at fault.

I don’t think anybody can deny that Romero’s movement does seem odd, especially on our part for spending such a fee and not allowing him to even make his debut, but who knows where the investigation will take us…

Patrick